Art Acevedo sworn in as Miami Police chief

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department has a new top cop.

Art Acevedo has been sworn in as the City of Miami Police Chief.

The ceremony was held on Monday morning. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Acevedo’s swearing-in ceremony was not open to the public.

Acevedo comes to the Magic City from Houston, where he led the nation’s fourth largest police department for five years.

While serving as chief of police in Houston, Acevedo protected the community during Hurricane Harvey, marched with protesters after the death of George Floyd and worked around the clock during the recent Texas winter storm.

Acevedo was born in Cuba and came to the U.S. as a refugee in 1968 when he was 4 years old.

