Arsonist sets 3 fires inside Hialeah Gardens Walmart

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An arsonist is accused of setting off three separate fires inside a Walmart in Hialeah Gardens.

Cellphone video showed shoppers as they rushed out of the store when the three fires were ignited, Monday night.

The incident happened at the Walmart near Northwest 95th Street and West Okeechobee Road.

The suspect, identified as Sasha Guillen Alarid, allegedly started one fire inside the bathroom and then two others on the floor.

Employees were able to extinguish the flames and evacuate shoppers.

Alarid was arrested soon after.

She’s charged with arson and criminal mischief.

No one was injured.

