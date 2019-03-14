Arrest warrant issued for man seen mistreating Keys pelican in viral video

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Monroe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a Maryland man shown mistreating a pelican in a viral video.

Thirty-one-year-old William Hardesty was recorded dangling food in front of the bird before jumping on top of it near a dock in Key West.

Hardesty’s friends could be heard laughing as he is seen grabbing the stunned bird before it bit his face and flew away.

He faces several charges, including animal cruelty.

