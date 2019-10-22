Arrest made in fatal shooting of 15-year-old at Halloween party in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in the shooting a 15-year-old boy at a Halloween party in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Police arrested 17-year-old Josue Cao in connection to the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Angel Cueli.

Cueli was shot Saturday night at a house party in Southwest Miami-Dade. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Cao has been charged with second degree murder.

Police said a second individual is being questioned for their involvement, if any, in the incident.

