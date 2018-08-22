Police arrest woman accused of stealing ring from Holocaust survivor in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police have arrested a woman accused of stealing a family heirloom from a Holocaust survivor’s home.

Latoya Coley was arrested Wednesday for her alleged involvement in the theft of 87-year-old Bernard Tittmann’s ring last week.

“This person is someone that we’ve wanted off the streets,” said Hollywood Police Officer Christian Lata. “I’m extremely happy, the department is extremely happy to get this lady off the street.”

Tittmann told 7News that the suspect was his cleaning lady and that Coley pocketed the ring while she was working.

He said the crime was especially tough as the ring was given to him by his father before he died.

Police were able to track down the ring at a pawnshop.

Officials believe Coley has done this before and that her apparent target is the elderly.

“She was going around,” said Lata. “She’s victimizing people that unfortunately can’t take care of themselves, going to their houses, cleaning their houses, and while she was doing it, she’s stealing their property then going to pawnshops and pawning the property.”

If you believe you may have been targeted by Coley, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.