Arrest made in connection to mother’s fatal shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that killed a woman in Miami Gardens.

Alicia Roundtree, a 43-year-old mother of three, was shot and killed while sitting in her car, Dec. 9.

According to police, 52-year-old Donald Alex Young turned himself in, Tuesday.

Police said Young caused the wounds that led to Roundtree’s death.

