Arrest made in connection to Hollywood sex assault home invasion

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a home invasion that ended with a sexual assault in Hollywood.

Investigators arrested 35-year-old Andre Brian McGriff, Friday.

Detectives said DNA evidence collected at the scene led to McGriff’s arrest.

Police said the suspect broke into a Hollywood home on Jan. 18 and sexually assaulted the homeowner.

The suspect was also arrested for the burglary and assault of a 13-year-old victim on Dec. 4, where the suspect sexually molested the teen. This also happened in Hollywood.

On or about Nov. 18, as well as Jan. 11, there were similar occupied burglaries in close proximity with the same “modus operandi.”

McGriff faces charges of sexual battery, burglary, burglary with assault, petit theft, false imprisonment and lewd/lascivious molestation.

