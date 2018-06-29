Arrest made in case of woman who stole $70K in jewelry from New Jersey man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a woman who was accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry from a tourist.

New Jersey resident Israel Sosa was visiting South Florida on June 15 and told 7News he met the woman at the Blue Martini in Brickell.

After a night of drinking, the pair went upstairs and spent the night together. Upon waking, he discovered the woman had stolen his gold chain, a diamond-encrusted Rolex watch and $5,000 in cash.

The stolen goods were worth about $70,000.

However, police called Sosa Friday and told him they made an arrest.

“I was just informed around 4 o’clock this morning that she’s been apprehended. They found her today,” Sosa said over the phone. “She actually had the nerves to come back around the area. I just hope that this brings more awareness for everyone else to not be happened to, especially businessmen or tourist men like myself.”

Police have yet to recover the stolen jewelry.

