Arrest made in car theft, death of disabled dog

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in the case of a disabled dog that was found dead after it was inside a stolen car.

Wilton Manors Police arrested 19-year-old Jephthe Jean Francois, Wednesday, on 15 charges including grand theft auto and animal cruelty.

According to investigators, Francois stole a car in Oakland Park that had a disabled 13-year-old husky mix named Zorra in the back.

The vehicle was found several days later with Zorra’s body inside.

Zorra’s owner, Wanda Ferrari said the dog was her constant companion as she dealt with a breast cancer recurrence.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.