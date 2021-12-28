MIAMI (WSVN) - A hit and run crash that killed a man has been solved, according to police, as they have revealed they made an arrest Monday night.

Surveillance video shows the moments after, detectives said, 35-year-old George Luis Amparo plowed a Nissan Rouge into a man and drove off.

“I heard a loud noise, I looked out the window, and I see the man on the floor,” said Jisela Torres.

What a Miami neighbor saw on her street Monday morning was the aftermath of a killer hit-and-run.

Security video showed a man down, his bike smashed.

Someone later tried to direct traffic away from the deadly scene.

Police said a vehicle headed south on Northwest 12th Avenue slammed into a man on a bike at 51st Street and then drove away.

Jisela Torres said her neighbor was the one trying to direct drivers away, which almost caused that man to be hit.



“My neighbor was there stopping people, and another car just came and hit him again,” said Torres.

She said two vehicles hit the bicyclist and neither driver stopped.

“The second vehicle could have stopped and said, I didn’t see, I’m sorry, but no, they just kept going to,” said Torres.

Miami Police worked all day and into the Monday to track down who they think slammed into a man and didn’t bother to stop.

The Miami Police Department said it also recovered the vehicle, a black Nissan Rogue with front-end damage.



“That is somebody’s somebody, and it hurts me, and it’s not even my family,” said Torres.

Amparo is being charged with leaving the scene of a crash/death and will be held with no bond.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.