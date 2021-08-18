OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in the shooting of a 12-year-old girl in Opa-locka.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Devonte Octavian Brown, charging him with aggravated battery, aggravated child abuse, discharging a firearm in public and more.

Brown’s arrest comes after 12-year-old Makaylah Rolle was shot in her leg outside an apartment complex last Thursday.

Police said two groups of people got into a fight outside of an apartment complex, pulled out firearms and began shooting, leading to the young girl getting hit. Rolle said she was playing with her friends at the time.

Rolle spent several days in the hospital but has since been released. Doctors said she is expected to recover.

Brown is being held on a $23,000 bond.

