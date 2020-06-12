Arraignment held for mom accused of killing 9-year-old autistic son

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The woman accused of killing her 9-year-old autistic son made a court appearance.

Patricia Ripley, the mother of 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley had a virtual arraignment, Friday.

Riley faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of her son.

On May 21, Ripley reported that her son was kidnapped by two black would-be robbers. However, investigators now say that was a cover-up for the boy’s murder

The State Attorney’s Office said Ripley pushed her son into a canal in the area of Southwest 103rd Avenue and Kendall Drive in May. However, he was rescued by local residents.

Officials said Ripley later admitted to leading the boy to a different canal near the Miccosukee Golf & Country Club, at Southwest 138th Court and 62nd Street, where he later drowned.

