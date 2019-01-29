Around two dozen people rally outside the home of Roger Stone

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple dozen people were seen holding a rally outside former Trump associate Roger Stone’s Fort Lauderdale home to show their support.

The rally happened hours after the 66-year-old pleaded not guilty before a federal judge in Washington, Tuesday.

Representatives from several political groups could be seen in Stone’s driveway when his daughter stepped outside to make a statement.

On Friday, FBI agents went inside Stone’s home and arrested the former presidential adviser.

Karyn Turk, one of the rally organizers, said they are outside the home to focus less on the politics and more on the personal.

“We’re here to support our neighbor, Roger Stone,” Red America Radio Host Karyn Turk said. “We’re here because our community and his family has been impacted by what happened on Friday. I think what’s really been missing from the news is the impact that it’s having on his family. He has a lot of supporters here in the community, and we’re here to raise the narrative and raise funds for the Stone defense fund, which is to help his legal expenses.”

7News is waiting on a statement from Stone’s family.

