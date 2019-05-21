Around 400 students with autism dress up for annual prom

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students with special needs dressed their best and hit the dance floor for a special celebration.

Around 400 high school students rounded out the school year in style Tuesday morning as they dressed up for the 9th Annual Prom for Students with Autism.

The group donned stunning tuxedos and beautiful dresses for the celebration.

“We are excited. We were born to be excited,” Miami Coral Park Senior High School student Diego Reyes said.

The event gave the students the full prom experience that included professional photos, a dance floor and a DJ.

The teens gathered together to celebrate the important rite of passage.

Leverne Washington, a teacher at Miami Coral Park Senior High School, said, “It’s a great rush for them. They’re super energetic. They’re excited. It’s something that was for them.”

Attendees were treated to a special dance performance by the 16th Street Crew, a collaboration between students with autism and members of the Miami Coral Park Senior High School Illusion Dancers.

“I just danced like five times,” Reyes said.

Marcie Levy, the school’s dance director, said, “It means a lot to them, and it’s a lot of fun dancing with my team and mixing the two groups. It teaches them a lot of communication and being friends. It’s great for them.”

One student’s dream came true as she danced with Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Carvalho said he was happy to bring a smile to her face and take part in the incredible event.

“These kids are specially different,” he said. “They have disabilities, but we celebrate their dignity, we celebrate their humanity, and we celebrate their differences. We embrace them. I strongly believe that inclusive communities are better communities.”

Then, it was time to crown a prom king and queen.

The newly-crowned royals took in the memorable moment.

When asked how she felt about becoming prom queen, the student said, “I look good.”

“I’ve never been king before. It’s great,” the prom king said.

The prom was free thanks to the generosity of community agencies, educational partners and a handful of businesses.

