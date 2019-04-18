Around 100 AT&T employees beautify Miami elementary school

MIAMI (WSVN) - Around 100 AT&T employees have painted murals, built benches and created motivational banners at a Miami elementary school.

The workers helped beautify Kelsey L. Pharr Elementary School Thursday in celebration of National Volunteer Month.

“AT&T has a culture of giving back for more than 100 years,” Kelly Starling, a spokesperson for AT&T, said. “Our employees have always been very active in the community. They take pride in helping to improve the quality of their communities everywhere they live, they work and play.”

The art will be featured throughout the school’s campus.

