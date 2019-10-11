Man arrested after witness intervenes in domestic-related incident in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man after a witness intervened in a domestic-related dispute in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of West 72nd Place and 24th Avenue early Friday morning.

One person witnessed the incident and ended up getting involved.

The witness, armed at the time, got into an argument with a man and during the altercation, the witness’ firearm discharged.

No injuries were reported.

The man involved in the altercation was taken into custody.

Neighbors in the complex were left shocked after the incident.

“It surprises me because this is a quiet area,” said neighbor Belkys Ruiz. “It’s already been 15 years I’ve been living here and I haven’t seen anything like this.”

It remains unclear if the armed witness will be facing any charges.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.