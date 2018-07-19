Armed robbery in North Miami caught on camera, subject at large

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed robbery was caught on camera in North Miami, and police are asking the public for their help.

SuperGroup International’s surveillance cameras caught the armed robbery as it happened at 1825 NE 149th St. The subject can be seen holding the victim at gunpoint.

The robbery happened at around 4:40 p.m., when the victim pulled up in a 2018 BMW X1. As he exited his car and waited to be let inside the store, the gunman walked up and demanded the keys to the BMW.

The subject then fled the scene with the victim’s car, which had more than $20,000 worth of valuables inside. A gun was also inside the BMW.

Police said they believe the robber may have arrived in a black four-door, older-model Chevy Impala.

Albert Correa, who was doing business in the area, said he was shocked.

“Wow,” said Correa “Yeah that’s amazing, I’ve never been in this area, but I wouldn’t think that this would be such a dangerous area. That’s horrible. My God, people have nothing better to do.”

Police believe the subject at large is 18 to 25 years old, stands about 5 feet 7 inches and weighs about 150 pounds.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.