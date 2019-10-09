Armed robbery caught on camera at NW Miami-Dade flea market

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men caught on camera robbing four people at a flea market in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Cameras were rolling at a flea market in the area of Northwest 30th Avenue and 36th Street when two men approached a woman in the parking lot at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Sept. 15.

The woman could be seen standing next to a vehicle when one of the crooks pointed a gun at her and demanded her property.

The armed man then opened the vehicle’s door and pointed the firearm at two victims seated inside and demanded their property as well.

#MDPD's seeking your assistance in identifying and/or locating the individuals who committed an armed robbery in the area of 3755 NW 30th Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/h7fSvu3HDT — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) October 9, 2019

Officials said, as the crooks walked away, a shot was fired in the direction of the victims.

The two men continued on to approach another victim standing next to his vehicle.

They could be seen pistol whipping him, stealing his property and fleeing from the scene on foot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded and treated him on scene.

Detectives described the men as being between the ages of 20 to 25 years old.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

