Armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza put employees on edge

MIAMI (WSVN) - Employees at a pizza restaurant faced two armed robbers who were hungry for cash.

According to Miami Police, two armed male suspects walked into a Domino’s Pizza Wednesday night and demanded money from the employees with their weapons drawn. “You know, they can shoot you,” said one Domino’s employee, who didn’t want to show his face. “They can kill you. I just was frightened.”

Surveillance video captured the robbery as the men grabbed cash from the register at the restaurant along Southwest Eighth Street. “These guys just show up in the store with the guns and said, ‘Give me the money,'” the employee said.

According to surveillance, one of the subjects raised a gun and commanded one of the employees to go to the back where two employees were counting the cash.

Domino’s employee Joel Broche said he was pistol whipped and showed 7News his wounds from where he was attacked.

While the robbery was in progress at the front of the business, one of the men cornered a 19-year-old who was by herself in a back room. He then put a gun to her head, and she said she was so scared that she could only speak Spanish. “Forget the English, in this moment, forget the English,” she said. “Everything forget. Everything. Only God. That’s it.”

One of the men, who wore a beanie, turned his attention to the safe after clearing out the register. He forced a terrified manager to give up his cellphone as the crook tried to open the safe.

Police are looking for both men, who are between 20 and 30 years old. One had a distinct bandage on his hand. “Someone knows who these guys are. Please come forward with any information before they strike again,” said Miami Police Lt. Freddie Cruz.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

