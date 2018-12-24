Armed robbers hit restaurant near Sawgrass Mills Mall

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after armed robbers hit up a restaurant near Sawgrass Mills Mall.

Business is back to normal for the mall as shoppers finish buying their last minute gifts, Monday. However, just hours before noon, the scene was very active after armed robbers forced their way into the Yard House, at around 9 a.m. Monday.

There were no reports of any injuries or arrests, and a description of the subjects has not been made available.

The rest of the mall has not been affected. However, the Yard House will remain closed until after Christmas.

