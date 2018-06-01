Armed robbers at large after holding Little Havana couple at gunpoint

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two armed robbers held a couple at gunpoint in Little Havana and remain on the run.

Surveillance video showed the two robbers and their getaway driver as they robbed the couple on May 19, just after 1 a.m. The robbery happened at 185 N.W. 13th Ave.

In the video, the victim could be see parking his car before walking around to wake up his girlfriend, who police said was sleeping in the passenger seat.

A red, newer model Chevy Camaro then made a U-turn. Detectives said three subjects were inside the Camaro.

Two of the armed robbers jumped out of the car and pointed guns at the victims. Police said the robbers demanded money.

Investigators said the armed robbers got away with electronics and some money. They remain at large.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

