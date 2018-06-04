Armed robber targets Fort Lauderdale Jimmy John’s for cash

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking to identify a robber who got away with cash from a Fort Lauderdale Jimmy John’s.

Video inside the sandwich restaurant near Southeast Fifth Street and Seabreeze Boulevard captured the subject storming inside, last Tuesday.

The subject held a gun and covered his face, as he forced an employee to empty the cash register.

Fort Lauderdale Police want to identify the armed robber.

If you have any information on this hold up, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.