PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man in connection to an armed robbery in Pembroke Pines that led to shots fired.

The incident occurred along the 1700 block of Acorn Lane in the Cedarwoods community, just before 1:45 a.m., Saturday.

The incident, which involved two residents, has drawn concern from their neighbors.

“I might need to go and get a gun, something to protect myself,” said a neighbor.

“It’s a concern and very surprising,” said another neighbor.

Investigators said the victims, a man and a woman, were walking to the front door of their home when the subject approached them and pointed a black handgun at them.

The subject demanded the man’s cellphone and watch. The victim complied, and the subject fled the area on foot.

Police said the man chased after the robber, who turned around and fired two shots at the victim, missing him.

Area residents said they woke up to the sound of gunfire.

“I just heard the commotion, and I heard someone say someone had shot at them, and I peeped out, and someone said, ‘Call the police,'” said a neighbor.

Detectives said the man who was targeted saw the subject get into the backseat of a vehicle and fleeing the area.

Neither victim was hurt, but those who live in Cedarwoods have been left in shock.

“People don’t case the neighborhood. We have a cop here at all times, and this time the cop wasn’t here,” said a neighbor.

Police said the subject between 20 and 30 years old and has a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, a white mask and a black hat.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, email tips@ppines.com or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.