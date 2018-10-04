Armed robber beats woman while trying to steal purse in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for an armed robber who attempted to steal a woman’s purse in Miami.

Video shows the crook trying to take the purse from the woman at gunpoint, before dawn, on Aug. 30, near Southwest First Street and Eighth Avenue.

Detectives need your assistance identifying this suspect who at gunpoint demanded the victim’s purse & then beat the victim with the gun. This incident occurred on 8/30/18 at 4:50 a.m. in the area of 8 Ave and S.W. 1 St. If you recognize him call 305-603-6370 or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/HJ9npU1PGj — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 4, 2018

Upon approaching the woman, the robber could be seen hitting her on the head while tugging at her purse. The man eventually fled empty-handed.

If you have any information on this attempted robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

