Armed robber arrested after targeting TD Bank in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a suspect into custody after a Coral Springs bank was robbed.

Coral Springs Police responded to an armed bank robbery at a TD Bank branch, located along North University Drive and Northwest 25th Court, on Sunday afternoon.

Cellphone video taken by a witness shows officers taking the suspect into custody at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The FBI is now investigating.

