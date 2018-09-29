Armed men rob Little Havana woman, shoot neighbor

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men who robbed a woman in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, then shot her neighbor as they were fleeing.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Southwest Ninth Court and 10th Street, at around 3:40 a.m., Saturday.

The woman said two men wearing hoodies held her at gunpoint after she had come down to retrieve a cake her son had given her.

“It’s my birthday, or it was my birthday, and I went to the art gallery of my friends after I went to my son’s house,” she said. “I came up, and I came down to get the cake that my son gave me.”

It was at point that, the victim said, the robbers approached her.

“Next thing I know, I turn around and these two hooded black men — very dark, all black, black hood covering most of the face — they yank my thicker chain, and I try to hit them,” she said.

The woman said she screamed, which got the attention of her neighbor.

“I guess my neighbor was awake, because he usually goes to bed late,” she said. “I screamed, and he tried to do something or tell him to stop, and I tried to do something. One of them had a rock. When they start running, they shot at him.”

Witnesses said the bullet struck the neighbor in the shoulder.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. He is expected to be OK.

Police continue to search for the robbers.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

