Armed man steals $800 from Homestead grocery store

Police are looking for an armed man who robbed a grocery store in Homestead.

Surveillance video caught an armed man repeatedly demanding an employee to hand over the money from the register. The thief took off with about $800.

The robbery happened on Sept. 11 at International Supermarket, along Southwest 152nd Avenue and Southwest 280th Street.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

