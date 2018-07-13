Armed man robs Miami MetroPCS

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who robbed a Miami MetroPCS store.

Video shows the armed man approaching the clerks and demanding money.

The incident took place Sunday at a store located near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 28th Street.

Police are searching for a young black man who stands 5 feet 8 inches, he was last seen wearing sunglasses and a black T-shirt.

The man was also spotted fleeing the scene in a new white Hyundai Sonata.

If you have any information on this robber, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

