Armed man in custody after barricading self in SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic situation in Southwest Miami-Dade came to a peaceful end after, police said, an armed man barricaded himself inside a home.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the subject had made threatening comments on social media. When officers showed up at the residence, located along the 12300 block of Southwest 140th Street, Sunday afternoon, he refused to come out.

Investigators said the man told police he was armed with a bat, a sword and other weapons.

Within minutes, police, fire rescue units and the SWAT team swarmed the area, surrounding the house.

The active scene left neighbors shocked and confused.

“My mom said she saw people walking by with machine guns and shields, and you know, the worst goes through your head,” said area resident Katherine Smrcka.

The standoff lasted well into the night, as police were heard negotiating with the subject.

“Come on out. We’re not going to hurt you,” an officer said.

The man eventually walked out with his hands up. Officers moved in and forced him to the ground, ending the standoff.

“He needs help, and I’m glad that this happened to him,” said Smrcka. “Maybe he’ll get the help that he needs, and hopefully this wont happen again, because this a very quiet neighborhood, and I’d like to keep it that way.”

Officials have not specified what charges, if any, the man may face.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.