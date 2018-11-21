Armed man caught on surveillance robbing convenience store near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for a crook seen committing an armed robbery at a convenience store near Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance video released by BSO showed the subject ordering a clerk to lay on the ground as he ransacked the register at Stop-N-Go near Northwest 12th Avenue and 31st Street, Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the crook only made off with loose change.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

