Armed kidnapping subject dead after police-involved shooting near MIA

MIAMI (WSVN) - An armed kidnapping subject is dead following a police-involved shooting in Miami near Miami International Airport.

City of Miami Police and Miami-Dade Police were at the scene at the intersection of Northwest Seventh Street and 72nd Avenue, just before 10 p.m., Thursday.

Authorities said, when officers arrived at the intersection, shots were exchanged between the wanted subject and officers.

PIO IS en route to media staging area at SW 72nd Avenue & 7th Street on the south side of the intersection reference a wanted subject who was located in the area & began firing shots at police officers while attempting to flee. pic.twitter.com/DCWqO3GqXW — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 21, 2018

Officials confirmed the subject was killed on scene, but did not provide further details.

FBI agents were also at the scene, though it’s unclear what their role is in the shooting.

Heavy police presence was visible near MIA as federal officials continue to investigate.

Northwest Seventh Street and 72nd Avenue remains shut down. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

