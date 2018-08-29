Armed home invaders attack man in Pembroke Pines home

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two home invaders who attacked a man in his Pembroke Pines home.

According to police, the duo entered the house through an unlocked door. A couple was inside the home at the time.

The duo woke up a man and hit him multiple times.

The two took off in an unknown direction.

Police and K9 officers responded to the home and searched for the robbers, but they got away.

If you have any information on this home invasion, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.