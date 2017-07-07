Armed home invader zip ties homeowners, steals jewelry in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the people responsible for barging into a Hialeah home and zip-tying two victims before taking off with cash and valuables, early Friday morning.

According to Hialeah Police, the violent robbery took place in a unit located behind a house near the 700 block of Southeast Sixth Place.

Investigators said an armed subject and two other men broke into the property and forced his way into the rear apartment, waking occupant Yoel Lopez Gomez and his girlfriend, just after 2 a.m. They said one of the perpetrators pulled out a gun.

Police said the armed robber pointed his firearm at the victims, told them not to move and demanded money and jewelry. The subject then zip-tied the victims before ransacking their residence.

Lopez Gomez showed 7News his swollen eye that, he said, was caused when he was hit in the head during the invasion.

“No one had threatened me before,” he said in Spanish.

The victim said the subjects took off with their cellphones, jewelry and cash. They remain at large.

Lopez Gomez believes this was no random armed robbery.

Area residents said the home invasion underscores the dangerous times they are living in. “It’s not safe anywhere,” said Pablo Brito. “You guys ain’t safe, I’m not safe.”

Brito said the home invasion took place right next to his mother’s home. “The police have been here since 2:30 this morning,” he said. “I mean this is just — it’s going to hell everywhere. It’s not just here. This is everywhere.”

Friday afternoon, detectives in unmarked cars arrived at the neighborhood and canvassed the street for hours in search of information and home surveillance video that could help their investigation.

Police have yet to identify the armed subject but said he is a 6-foot Hispanic male, medium build and was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt and black/white bandana on his face.

If you have any information on this armed home invasion, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.