HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly-released surveillance video showed an armed crook targeting a Hollywood pharmacy.

The robber was seen entering the CVS near Hollywood Boulevard and 44th Avenue and approaching a clerk on New Year’s Day.

He slipped the clerk a note and brandished a gun before fleeing with a bag of money.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.