MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A carjacking suspect has been taken into custody following a police chase that ended in Miami Beach.

Reno Louige, 20, has been charged with robbery and armed carjacking.

Authorities said he was wanted for a carjacking that lead a police pursuit through Miami-Dade County.

The chase ended by the Miami Beach welcome sign.

Video of the chase was provided by OnlyinDade.

The BMW he was driving crashed into palm trees at the Alton Road exit.

