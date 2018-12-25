Armed carjackers target 6 outside South Beach home, steal muscle car

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of six family members and friends in Miami Beach found themselves under the gun when they were targeted by two men with an assault rifle who were gunning for their valuables and their muscle car.

Andre Kyryllov and Alexander Fumaroe said they will henceforth remember Christmas for all the wrong reasons.

“[They asked for my] key, car. Yeah, it will be a nice Christmas story,” said Kyryllov.

The victims said the carjacking took place at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victims said they were driving back from a Christmas Eve party in Fort Lauderdale and were pulling into a house along the 1400 block of Bay Road, near Flamingo Way.

Fumaroe said things took a very dangerous turn in the driveway.

“I hear like, ‘knock knock,’ like metal and glass, ‘knock knock,'” he said.

The victims said a man holding an AK-47 got their attention by tapping it on the passenger side window of their blue Dodge Challenger. Meanwhile, another subject told them to turn everything over.

“He asked me, ‘Give me key,'” said Fumaroe. “I think this is the best idea because nobody knows if it’s a true gun or just fake.”

A mother and her young child had already gone into the home, but a father with his sleeping 7-year-old son was still inside the Challenger.

Kyryllov was also inside the vehicle. He said he was still in shock by what was unfolding before his eyes. Then one of the gunmen locked eyes with him.

“He saw me inside of the car, he pointed a gun at me,” he said. “I told him, ‘Hey, I’m with a kid.'”

The victims said everyone in the driveway turned over their keys, wallets and phones, and the assailants jumped in the car and drove off. The group then called police.

Now their Christmas is being spent, not under the tree, but trying to figure out what they need to do to stay safe.

“I don’t know, until the next time, how to protect yourself in this situation,” said Kyryllov.

If you have any information on this carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.