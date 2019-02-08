Armed carjackers steal Mercedes SUV from Coral Gables driveway

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for two males suspected of an armed carjacking in Coral Gables.

Coral Gables Police said the carjacking happened in the victim’s driveway along the 1100 block of Asturia Avenue, at around 6 p.m., Friday.

According to police, the two subjects, believed to be between 18 and 20 years old, held the victim at gunpoint and took off in a white 2014 Mercedes 350 GLK SUV.

CGPD is asking the public's help in identifying two mulatto male suspects,18-20 years of age, involved in a car jacking on today's date at 6 pm. A white, 2014 Mercedes Benz 350, FL tag 927SV was taken from the 1100 block of Asturia Ave. Any information call CGPD at 305-442-1600 — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) February 9, 2019

If you have any information on this carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

