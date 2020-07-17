Argument over mask-wearing turns violent at Florida City Walmart

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Two customers went toe-to-toe over wearing a mask inside a South Florida Walmart.

The argument spilled into the aisles of the Florida City store.

It’s just the latest clash in the debate over wearing a mask.

A video posted by “Only in Dade” showed at least four people yelling and going after a man who you see is not wearing a mask.

The argument escalated as one of the men is seen holding up what looks like some sort a tool and starts to charge at the other.

The video lasts no more than 40 seconds and appears to end with the man walking away with no one hurt.

The fight came just as Walmart announced Thursday that starting next week, it will now require all customers to wear a face covering inside their stores as the country sees a dramatic spike of COVID-19 cases.

The mask issue has proven to be a significant problem among communities.

Just last weekend, a group attacked a man at the Latin Cafe on Northwest 42nd Avenue, just southeast of the Miammi International Airport.

Officer Kiara Delva of Miami Police said, “There was some sort of disagreement over mask compliance.”

Two men and two women are accused of attacking the man, who was wearing his mask that night.

The victim was struck, kicked and punched in a situation, police said, did not have to get to that point.

Delva said, “It is fine to approach someone and let them know, ‘Hey, do you have a mask on?’ Even if you have extras to offer them one, as long as you’re not confrontational.”

Walmart, along with other national chains, are all mandating masks, including Kohl’s, Target and CVS.

