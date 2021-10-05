PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A confrontation in Pinecrest ended in gunfire and a crash.

Police received calls of a disturbance between workers and customers at a McDonald’s near South Dixie Highway and 124th Street, Monday night.

The argument spilled outside and shots rang out.

One person was shot and transported to Jackson South.

At the same time, an SUV took off from the scene.

The driver later crashed into a pole on U.S. 1

Several people have been detained for questioning.

