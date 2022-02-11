MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A vulgar street standoff in Miami Beach between volunteer first responders and a parking attendant led to police getting involved.

“Record my ass! [expletive] you and you stand back, piece of [expletive],” said a Hatzolah volunteer in a white hoodie.

This happened back on Jan 31, at Pine Tree Drive and 39th Street.

“Why don’t you call the [expletive] cops over here. You’re being threatened over here,” said the Hatzolah volunteer.

Video of City of Miami Beach Parking body camera footage showed fuming first responders with harsh words for a Miami Beach parking enforcement officer.

The encounter happened between rescue officials from Hatzalah, a non-profit, faith-based private medical services company and a city parking employee.

“What does the sign say? Emergency response! We were filling an ambulance with equipment,” said the other Hatzolah volunteer, who had a beard.

The medics insisted they are at the location all the time and have a deal with the city to be there.

The argument was captured on video and escalated quickly.

“You’re not allowed to do this, sure. You have to be on private property,” said the city parking employee. “Going to have to ask you to move them or I’m gonna have to cite you and tow you.”

“OK, why don’t you cite me,” said the Hatzolah volunteer in white.

Despite being told they were illegally parked on Pine Tree Drive, they refused to move.

“It’s an ambulance organization. Shame on you. Get a real job,” said the bearded Hatzolah volunteer.

Police were then called.

“I got two white males being aggressive,” said the city parking employee into a walkie talkie.

“Aggressive!” said one of Hatzolah volunteers while the other laughed.

Police arrived and had to step between the medics and the parking employee.

“They’re loading up this in the middle of the street,” said city parking employee talking to an officer that responded. “They’re not allowed to do this here, and I’m trying to warn them. The gentleman was very aggressive. He was coming on me. He wasn’t giving me the space.”

“His badge number is f– piece of s-!” said the Hatzolah volunteer in white while on the phone and pointing to the camera.

“Cursing. Everything is being recorded,” said the city parking employee.

The Hatzolah volunteers were cited.

The Hatzalah’s Director told 7News last week: “This got blown out of proportion, and it was just a bad interaction.”

The ambulance company has been in South Florida for years and is often praised for their volunteer paramedic and rescue work.

In statement provided to 7News: “The City of Miami Beach said it has an outstanding relationship with Hatzalah. Parking tickets were issued for each illegally parked commercial vehicle, but the city has since rescinded the citations in good faith and is working closely with the organization to find a future parking solution for their valuable service in our community.”

Despite the hot-tempered night on Pine Tree Drive.

A police officer stepped in between Hatzolah and the city parking employee.

“I got it. He gave the ticket. Now get the [expletive] out,” said the Hatzolah volunteer in the white hoodie to the officer.

7News reached out to Hatzolah again and representatives said that the incident occurred in a matter of first responders loading up their ambulance and that they are very passionate about the work that they do in South Florida and that they are working to educate the Miami Beach parking authorities on their practices.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.