(WSVN) - South Florida began the weekend with standing water and heavy downpours, as a potential tropical storm led to flooding in some areas.

As of Saturday afternoon, the streets near Southwest First Avenue and 10th Street in Brickell are getting much better, and city workers are working to clear out some drains.

A 7News viewer captured cellphone video from a high-rise showing flooded streets and several cars stuck in the area, submerged in a few feet of water.

“It’s been a very busy night. We’ve been at this since 5 [p.m.] yesterday,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez. “We’ve seen a lot of flooding. We’re still seeing people out of the road.

Southwest First Street remains currently closed off.

Downtown Miami is also experiencing flooding in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 13th Street, where several cars were seen stalled out and tow trucks getting around the area.

Authorities advise to stay home in order to avoid getting waterlogged in the middle of the street.

“We’re asking everyone to please still stay inside. There’s a lot of flooding; we don’t want people getting stuck in the water. We have eight high-angle rescue vehicles that are out assisting people that are stranded in their vehicles. We’ve seen a lot of abandoned cars. There have been about 125 storm-related calls since about 1:30 in the morning when this all started to transpire.”

A security guard told 7News about 60 cars have been towed.

On and off-ramps to Interstate 395 to the MacArthur Causeway was shut down Saturday morning.

“There’s still a lot of standing water, it’s gonna take a while. The public works is doing a great job getting the pumps going and identifying the areas where there’s the most flooding that they need to mitigate, so just be patient,” said Sanchez. “If you go out now, you’re going to get stuck in the rain. You’re gonna get stuck in the water, and then we’re gonna have too come assist you, which we don’t mind, but we’d rather that you’d just be safe at home right now until we advise that this is finally passed, that the waters have subsided, and then you can finally go back out to your regular activities.”

City of Miami Fire Rescue Special Operations trucks have been seen driving around making sure no drivers are stranded.

Drivers are advised to not go out on the roads if it isn’t necessary.

“We just ask for them to listen to our safety tips that we’ve continued to give them. We’ve asked for preparation. A lot of people did prepare, but still a lot of people were out driving last night, and those are the ones that got stuck, and we’ve had over 40, 50 cars, that were stuck out of the water,” said Sanchez. “We had to help people rescue people out of their vehicles. Some were just left abandoned, so just please be patient. We’re gonna get through this together, and we’re here to help, and we’ll get through this, and eventually they can come back outside and continue their normal lives.”

Sanchez said there have been no injuries so far.

“Luckily so far, there have been no injuries, so we’re happy about that,” said Sanchez. “We were able to get to everyone quickly. We’ve prepared for this, we had additional resources, like I said. We had our high water vehicles in place. We have eight of them right now out in the city, serving the city. They’re able to get people that are in their vehicles in these high waters like you see, hence the name of it, because the lower cars can’t get to them. Our rescue trucks and stuff it’s more dangerous. It can flood, so these trucks get to them, they assist them, and they can get them out of danger and then someone comes in and tows the car out for them.”

To locate your stranded vehicle, call the @MiamiPD non-emergency number at 305-579-6111. Please have the make and model of the vehicle and the location where it was left. pic.twitter.com/O9wSTkzxky — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) June 4, 2022

In Hollywood, there is flooding in the area east of U.S. 1 south of Sheridan Street and north of Hollywood Boulevard, around the Hollywood Lakes area.

According to the National Weather Service, a weather observer reported 13.5 inches of rain at the Hollywood Water Treatment Plant.

A flood of trouble was also spotted in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday morning.

Streets were barely visible in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 102nd Street following continuous downpours.

Floodwaters submerged some cars and reached the front steps of several homes, as some South Floridians were swept up in a sinking situation.

“It’s a lot of water, man. It’s a lot of water. I tried to do Uber, working for Uber, and I get stopped in the water,” said Pierre Gilot.

Hialeah also dealt with severe flooding Saturday morning, as rounds of rain flooded the streets at a mobile home park near West 14th Lane and 29th Street.

The rough conditions have led drivers to park their cars on high land.

“My car, we have park it all the way in the back, and sometimes the water gets up to our knees,” said resident Jennifer Larrazaval.

“As you can see like, the houses here aren’t that very high, so, like ,you can hear the neighbors get frustrated, because their backyard is, like, flooded,” said resident Kimberly Valencia.

Mobile home park residents have complained about the flooding issue for several years.

In North Miami, Saturday morning, cars were seen trying to make their way through Northeast 79th Street and 10th Avenue.

City of Miramar officials said they are helping residents prepare for severe flooding by distributing sandbags.

Sandbag distribution began Saturday at 11 a.m and continues until 6 p.m at the Adult Day Care Center near Miramar Parkway. Residents must show proof of Miramar residency

The distribution has a six-sandbag limit per household.

For a list of sandbag locations, visit here.

Power outages have also been reported in South Florida. As of Saturday morning, there were 821 customers in Broward County without electricity. In Miami-Dade County, there were 2,722 in total.

There have been flight cancellations at local airports as well.

At Miami International Airport, 20 arrivals and 17 departures were canceled.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, 32 arrivals and 24 departures were canceled.

Delays are expected. Travelers are advised to plan ahead before heading out.

