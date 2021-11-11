MIAMI (WSVN) - A day after Miami-Dade and Broward Public Schools announced they are relaxing their mask mandates, the Archdiocese of Miami has announced changes at its schools as well.

Starting Monday, all fully vaccinated students can opt out of wearing face coverings on campus.

Masks are still required indoors for all faculty, staff and students who are not vaccinated.

