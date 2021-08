MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Archdiocese of Miami students are heading back to school on Wednesday.

Students returning to class are required to wear masks while on campus.

Vaccinated high schoolers are exempt from wearing masks.

The Archdiocese said the requirement of face coverings will stay in place until at least the end of the month.

