NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The Archdiocese of Miami announced the pastor of a South Florida church has learned he fathered a child.

According to the Archdiocese of Miami, Monsignor Chanel Jeanty, pastor of Saint James Catholic Church, fathered a child from a relationship that ended over a year ago.

The news was made public on Tuesday but the Archdiocese of Miami and the pastor were made aware of the situation in late December.

The Archdiocese of Miami released a statement reading in part, “Monsignor Chanel Jeanty has already sought God’s forgiveness and he is asking for the forgiveness of his parishioners, who will be disappointed when they learn of his lapse.”

Jeanty resigned from his position of Chancellor and Vicar General within the archdiocese.

Archdiocese of Miami officials said the information did not come from the mother of the child but from another source. The pastor has since reached out to the mother of his child and plans on supporting the child.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.