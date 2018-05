MIAMI (WSVN) - The Archdiocese of Miami welcomed four new priests on Saturday morning.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski ordained the seminarians at the Cathedral of Saint Mary on Northwest Second Avenue and 75th Street in Miami.

The new clergy will join the 233 active priests currently serving South Florida.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.