MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Archdiocese of Miami changed COVID protocols for church-goers on Friday.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski released an update after improvements in positivity rates.

“Given the improvement in the positivity rates in the three counties of our archdiocese,” said Wenski, “we are making some changes in our protocols. Hopefully, further relaxation will occur in future weeks. However, if the numbers go in the opposite direction, we may have to reinstate some of these protocols.”

The unvaccinated still have to wear a mask, but masks are now optional for the vaccinated.

Those who attend mass are asked to social distance.

Use of hand sanitizer should continue and will be available. Priests and others who distribute Holy Communion should sanitize their hands.

“We continue to encourage all to get vaccinated as this offers the best way of putting this pandemic behind us,” said Wenski.

The rule will take effect on Nov. 6.

