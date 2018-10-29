HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Archdiocese of Miami celebrated their 60th anniversary with a family-friendly event in Hollywood.

Nativity Catholic Church and School, located at 5220 Johnson St., marked the archdiocese’s diamond anniversary with the Parish Life Mass and Picnic, Sunday afternoon.

The picnic was full of free activities, with food, face painting, games and balloon artists. The festivities also included rides, rock climbing and a “Battle of the Worship Bands” competition.

