Archdiocese of Miami announces suspension of Mass, liturgical events

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Archdiocese of Miami announced the suspension of all scheduled masses and liturgical events in their parish churches in an attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement was made and put into effect Wednesday and did not indicate when these events would resume.

The events that cannot be postponed like funerals and weddings will be held, but only with immediate family present. Those allowed to attend must have no symptoms or instructions from any doctor to self-isolate.

Some priests will still observe daily Mass in the absence of a congregation. Parish staff who have been deemed healthy will also be available to those who wish to visit the parish.

The priests that have to self-isolate due to their age or underlying health issues will still be available via phone or email for parishioners who wish to reach out to them for counsel.

For the benefit of those practicing social distance, parishes are encouraged to livestream services or otherwise document Masses and events.

For more information on the parishes and how to stay connected and updated, click here.

