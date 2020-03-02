Archdiocese of Miami announces changes to help prevent virus’ spread

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Archdiocese of Miami has issued several guidelines to parishes holding Mass across South Florida to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski announced the precautionary suggestions after the first two cases of the new virus were confirmed in Florida, Monday.

Some of the changes include a temporary suspension of the minor chalices used for the distribution of the Precious Blood and a temporary suspension of the communal Sign of Peace (kissing or shaking of hands). Parishioners are also asked not to hold hands during the recitation/chanting of the Our Father.

The archdiocese also announced a temporary suspension of the greeting before Mass, and parishes will be emptying the holy water fonts at the church doors.

The Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion will use anti-bacterial soap before and after the sacrament’s distribution. Ministers who feel uncomfortable distributing communion will be allowed to temporarily step down from ministry, the archdiocese said.

Officials said it is at the parishioners’ discretion whether or not they shake hands while greeting other parishioners before or after the Mass.

The archdiocese is also encouraging those that are feeling unwell or have flu-like symptoms to stay home.

Archidiocese officials said they will announce further changes in the upcoming days if circumstances surrounding the virus change.

