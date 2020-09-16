Archdiocese: Catholic schools in Miami-Dade, Broward to phase in return of students starting Sept. 23

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Archdiocese of Miami announced that Catholic schools in both Miami-Dade and Broward will reopen for in-person instruction.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski announced that after consulting with Archdiocese of Miami administrators, pastors, and school principals, schools in both Miami-Dade and Broward will phase in the return of students to in-classroom instruction starting Wednesday, Sept. 23.

However, parents and guardians will continue to have the option for their child to continue distance learning.

“Each school (including 49 elementary schools and eight high schools) has in place a “Phase In” plan to facilitate the orderly return to in-classroom instruction,” the Archdioces wrote in a statement. “After school care will be offered where available. Each school will publish its plan for which day the class/grade returns on its website.”

The phased in return of students is set to be completed by Friday, Oct. 2.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.